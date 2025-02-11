16 Pakistanis dead in Libya boat tragedy, several still missing

At least 16 Pakistanis have lost their lives in a boat tragedy off the coast of Libya.

According to sources, three Pakistani nationals are receiving medical treatment, while ten remain missing. Additionally, some Pakistanis have been detained by Libyan authorities.

Efforts are underway to verify the identities of 40 more individuals involved in the incident, with most victims reportedly from Kurram district.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested a detailed report from the relevant authorities.