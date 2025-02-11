Acting president for strong UN-Parliament collaboration

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that strong institutional collaboration between the Parliament of Pakistan and the UN was crucial to address issues of inclusive governance, economic development, human rights, Afghan refugees and such engagements would serve as a catalyst for policy reforms thus benefiting the most vulnerable segments of the society.

The Acting President was talking to Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan. He welcomed the dignitary and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with UN, a President’s Office news release said. The Acting President appreciated the UN’s role in supporting Pakistan’s climate change adaptation measures particularly in ensuring access to climate finance, clean energy solutions and sustainable urban development. The Acting President hoped that Yahya’s leadership would be instrumental in mobilizing international support for Pakistan’s climate action goals. He assured the willingness of the Upper House of the Parliament to collaborate on policy level interventions that align with UN global mandate. Issues regarding polio vaccination and Afghan refugees were also discussed during the meeting. The Acting President called for more robust support to expand the vaccination circle in the far-flung areas of Pakistan with particular reference to Balochistan. He pointed out that thousands of Afghan refugees still live in Pakistan and UN must support and come up with a solution to address the refugees issue amicably.

The Acting President also highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between Pakistan and UN to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also called for addressing the root causes of extremism and conflict, saying that Pakistan is keen on leveraging UN support in promoting peacebuilding, de-radicalization program and social cohesion efforts to ensure more stable and prospers future.

The Acting President assured his support to Mr. Yahya and expressed his well wishes for him.