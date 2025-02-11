AI: A New Warfront

The recent launch of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence models by Chinese startup “DeepSeek” has triggered a dramatic shift in the global technological landscape, sending shockwaves throughout the world. The company’s groundbreaking innovations, reportedly rivaling, and potentially surpassing, those of Silicon Valley’s industry giants, have significant implications for the escalating great power rivalry between the US and China. As both nations intensify their struggle for dominance in the burgeoning AI ecosystem and modern technological advancements, the global balance of power is poised for a profound recalibration. The DeepSeek development underscores China’s relentless pursuit of technological supremacy, while the US is compelled to reassess its competitive strategy to maintain its leadership in the AI domain.

The 21st century is witnessing an escalating great power rivalry between the US and China, precipitating a new era of techno-strategic competition. The digital realm has emerged as a critical domain of contention, with both great powers vying to harness the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence. This intensifying rivalry bears striking resemblance to the iconic space race of the Cold War era, wherein the US and Soviet Union engaged in a high-stakes competition for technological and space supremacy. However, the current competition is far more complex and multifaceted, with the stakes exponentially higher. The far-reaching implications of this competition will reshape the global balance of power, influence the trajectory of international relations, and redefine the boundaries of national security. It can trigger AI-driven war that can potentially create far-reaching implications for global peace and security.

With the trade war redux and intensified geopolitical competition after President Donald Trump taking office, growing technological rivalry between the US and China will indeed result in the onset of a new Cold War between both geopolitical foes. The US and China are heavily investing in AI research and development. According to Reuters, the US President Donald Trump has announced a private sector investment of up to 500 billion dollar to finance infrastructure and ecosystem for artificial intelligence, aiming to outpace rival nations, particularly China, in the business-critical technology. Like the US, China is also investing in AI. As per the TIME report, 8.2 billion dollar are added to AI investment fund, days after the US imposed fresh chip-export restriction to China. This intense competition is driving innovation, with Chinese companies like Baidu, Alibaba, and Huawei making significant strides in AI development, particularly in areas like generative AI and natural language processing.

Since great powers appear to be in the race to develop cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to get technological supremacy, the rise of AI-enabled tools and weapons can significantly alter the military landscape across the world. AI-driven warfare will be new strategies along with modern tools like autonomous drones, cyberattacks, and predictive analytics in modern warfare among nation-states as well as non-state actors. The use of AI-powered systems has enhanced the effectiveness of military operations; AI-driven sensors and drones provide real-time battlefield intelligence; and AI-powered predictive maintenance and supply chain management ensure that military assets are always operational and readily available. Autonomous drones and missiles, guided by AI algorithms, can strike targets with accuracy.

In contemporary conflicts, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in modern warfare is revolutionizing the military landscape. AI systems analyze vast amounts of data to facilitate informed decision-making, aiding in intelligence gathering, data analysis, target recommendation, and operational planning. The convergence of surveillance tools, algorithms, and military technology is transforming warfare, increasing the risk of nuclear escalation. AI-driven warfare has enhanced military operations, enabling precision strikes, real-time battlefield intelligence, and optimized logistics, with autonomous drones and missiles striking targets with accuracy. The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence in modern warfare is transforming the nature of conflict, making it more complex, dynamic, and potentially unpredictable.

For example, the deployment of AI-powered weapons and systems in various conflict zones, including Gaza and Ukraine, underscores the growing reliance on technology to gain a strategic edge. The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) use of AI systems like “Gospel” and “Lavender” to identify potential targets rapidly demonstrates the potential benefits of AI in enhancing military effectiveness. Similarly, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war highlights the role of AI in modern warfare, with both sides employing AI-enabled tools to gain strategic advantage. The conflict in Ukraine illustrates the evolving nature of warfare, where traditional kinetic warfare is complemented by cyber warfare and information operations. AI-powered tools are being leveraged to enhance capabilities in multiple areas, including cyber warfare, where AI-enabled tools facilitate sophisticated and targeted cyberattacks, potentially disrupting critical infrastructure and command systems.

In fact, Pakistan’s vulnerability to AI-driven war is a serious concern. Given the country’s tumultuous relationship with India, which seeks to geopolitically subjugate Pakistan and legitimize its illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir, Islamabad will face a new battlefront in a fast changing world. India’s shifting foreign policy under the BJP rule has seen it shed its traditional ‘strategic autonomy’, instead opting for increased collaboration with the US, as it is evident in its membership in the QUAD alliance, its role as a ‘net-security provider’ in the region, and defense agreements like COMCASA and BECA. This partnership will be bolstered by the rise of Donald Trump as the US president and enable India to expand its military and technological cooperation with the US, potentially disrupting the balance of power in the region and creating a security dilemma for Pakistan. To mitigate these risks, Pakistan must address its internal political and economic challenges and invest in technology, while also developing a comprehensive technological partnership with China in order to bridge the technological gap with India and enhance its defense capabilities.

Dr Shoaib Baloch

The writer is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst, based in Islamabad.