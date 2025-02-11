AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

ISLAMABAD - A 15-day training workshop for authors commenced on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), bringing together writers of religious books from various regions to enhance their writing skills.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, while Dr. Kazim Saleem, Director of Al-Mustafa International University, attended as the chief guest.

Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi emphasized that the world is undergoing significant changes, and authors must understand this paradigm shift. He noted that the workshop would cover various topics, including research topic selection, research frameworks, paper formatting, citation methods, and the ethics of academic discourse.

Dr. Kazim Saleem highlighted the scarcity of research and academic projects in Pakistan but acknowledged the dedication of intellectuals and institutions like AIOU in organizing academic events. He noted that the collaboration between Al-Mustafa International University and AIOU has yielded significant results.

Organized jointly by the Department of Islamic Thought, History & Culture at AIOU and Al-Mustafa International University, the workshop also featured an open forum where participating authors introduced themselves and shared their contributions. Under the directives of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, professional development training workshops are regularly conducted at AIOU, with this workshop being part of that ongoing initiative.