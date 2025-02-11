AMAN Exercise: Promoting mutual collaboration for maritime security

Navies serve as formidable guardians of the world’s oceans, pursuing the objectives of maritime and foreign policy with unwavering dedication, whether in times of peace or conflict. With their mighty presence, navies ensure the safety and security of the seas, safeguarding national interests and fostering global prosperity. Maritime security remains a cornerstone of global peace, ensuring- the free flow of legitimate commerce across the maritime commons. A narrow perspective on maritime security often focuses on combating sea-based crimes and unlawful activities such as terrorism, piracy, arms trafficking and human and drug smuggling, primarily driven by non-state actors. However, a broader analysis reveals that maritime security also encompasses addressing military threats to a state and its interests, originating from the sea. In essence, maritime security is not just about countering criminal activities, but also about safeguarding a nation’s sovereignty and interests. Therefore, achieving good order at sea is crucial, which entails reducing illegal activity, protecting maritime borders, preserving and protecting the marine environment, and conserving marine resources.

The Indian Ocean’s unique geography and strategic importance have created a complex security landscape. Unlike other oceans, most of its trade is extra- regional, and it is home to the world’s largest concentration of energy-rich littorals. The Ocean’s importance lies in its geographic orientation, which provides critical connectivity between East and West. Global interest remains focused on its energy resources and vital chokepoints through which trade and energy supplies transit. The Western Indian Ocean is a major hub for illicit drugs and arms, worth over $190 million annually. A total of 33 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded in the first three months of 2024, an increase from 27 incidents for the same period in 2023. The ongoing crisis in the Red Sea further complicates the situation, making the Indian Ocean a crucial and volatile region requiring strategic attention.

In this context, the Pakistan Navy has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure the safety and security of the country’s maritime borders. The Pakistan Navy has made significant contributions to regional maritime security, including participating in international counter-piracy operations and engaging in bilateral exercises with neighboring navies. The establishment of Combined Task Force-151 (CTF-151) and the adoption of Best Management Practices (BMP-5)-have been game- changers, with Pakistan commanding CTF- 151 an impressive eleven times. Furthermore, Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) has effectively countered non-traditional threats such as drug trafficking and terrorism, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the global maritime commons.

The Pakistan Navy’s (PN) AMAN exercises have emerged as a cornerstone of regional maritime cooperation, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual understanding among nations. Since its inception in 2007, the exercise has grown in stature, with the last edition, AMAN-23, witnessed the participation of fifty nations under the theme of “Together for Peace”. AMAN-23’s two-phase structure-harbor and sea phases—culminated in a spectacular International Fleet Review (IFR). This event demonstrated operational excellence through activities such as underway replenishment, rocket and depth charge firing, surface firing, and a fly-past by PN and PAF air units. The grand finale, a “Man and Cheer Ship” ceremony, honored the chief guests, reinforcing the exercise’s reputation as a beacon of regional maritime cooperation and peace.

The 9thedition of this exercise is going to be conducted from 7-11 February, in tandem with the inaugural of AMAN Dialogue, a visionary platform that will propel the maritime community into a future of collaborative excellence.

The AMAN Dialogueis a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing collaboration and dialogue among maritime security stakeholders. For the first time, this event will bring together heads of navies, coast guards, and other key maritime security players to discuss critical issues facing the maritime domain. The dialogue serves as a platform for sharing perspectives, exchanging ideas, and fostering mutual understanding on challenges such as piracy, terrorism, marine pollution, and the protection of sea lanes. By facilitating open discussions and strengthening relationships, the AMAN Dialogue underscores Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and cooperative security, reinforcing its role as a facilitator of regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

To sum up, initiative of AMAN exercises and AMAN Dialogue continue to foster a culture of dialogue on maritime security, addressing evolving maritime concerns and fortifying a united front against emerging security challenges. The unprecedented convergence of naval forces is a resplendent tribute to Pakistan Navy’s unwavering professionalism, cementing Pakistan’s stature as a beacon of peace, security and stability in the region.

Syeda Fizzah Shuja

Syeda Fizzah Shuja is a research Associate at Maritime Centre of Excellence, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.