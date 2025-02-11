ANF seizes 107kg drugs, arrests nine suspects

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 107 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 110 million and arrested nine suspects in nine operations across the country, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said on Monday.

In Islamabad, 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near a park in F-8, while 100 grams of ice and 48 intoxicated tablets were seized from another suspect near Khanna Pul Expressway. Another operation led to the recovery of 500 grams of hashish from a suspect near a college. Additionally, 70 intoxicated tablets were confiscated from a suspect near a university in Rawalpindi. The arrested suspects admitted to selling drugs to students.

At Karachi, 10.750 kg of ice absorbed in three ladies’ suits was seized from a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office. In Peshawar, 2.850 kg of ice was recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag at the international airport.

In Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district, authorities confiscated 63 kg of heroin. Meanwhile, 18 kg of hashish was found hidden in a car near Srinagar Highway, Islamabad, leading to the arrest of two suspects. Another 9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sawan Adda Bus Stop, Rawalpindi, and two more suspects were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.