Another Sinking

It seems that while Pakistan is busy purging Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials complicit in human trafficking, the flow of economic migrants to Europe remains unabated. Reports of migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean continue to emerge, often carrying dozens of passengers—many of whom are Pakistanis. Whether they make up a small fraction or the vast majority of those onboard, their presence is a recurring theme in these tragedies. Most recently, a vessel carrying 65 passengers capsized near Marsa Deda port, prompting the Pakistani embassy to reach out to Libyan authorities for details on the affected nationals.

Hardly a week passes without news of another disaster involving migrants risking their lives on rickety boats in search of a better future. And these are only the cases that attract media attention—those who perish in transit before reaching the Mediterranean or those who successfully reach Europe through illegal means remain largely unaccounted for. The human trafficking trade also extends beyond the boats that sink; it includes countless individuals who are scammed, abandoned, or exploited along the way, their stories never making the headlines.

Pakistan’s economic struggles make it a prime source of cheap, undocumented labour for foreign markets, with many desperate individuals willing to endure perilous journeys to support their families. But this process is fraught with danger, costing lives and tearing families apart. Worse still, it has become a lucrative side trade for corrupt elements within law enforcement agencies. The latest tragedy underscores that the purge within the FIA and immigration offices has not gone far enough. The government must take stronger measures to curb human trafficking, particularly the common practice of securing legal visas to Mediterranean countries and then disappearing upon arrival.

This pathway must be shut down. Pakistan must do more to protect its citizens from being lured into life-threatening journeys. The purge must now extend beyond the FIA to all institutions complicit in this trade.