Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ARL beat OGDCL to clinch OGCC T20 title

Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

ISLAMABAD  -  Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) emerged victorious in the OGCC T20 Cricket Championship 2024-25, defeating Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by 14 runs in a thrilling final at the ARL Cricket Ground, Morgah, Rawalpindi.Opting to bat first, ARL scored 186 runs in 20 overs. In response, OGDCL could score 172 runs, as ARL’s bowlers maintained their composure under pressure to seal the win.The tournament saw participation from 13 teams representing various organizations from Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. Following the final, the management of ARL and OGDCL jointly presented the championship trophy to the ARL captain and honored standout performers with special awards.ARL is renowned for its robust sports infrastructure, providing top-tier facilities for cricket, hockey, swimming, squash, and tennis, among others. The refinery has also produced some of Pakistan’s finest athletes, including Olympian Naseer Bunda and world-class fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Sohail Tanvir.

Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to curb profiteering

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025