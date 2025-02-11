ARL beat OGDCL to clinch OGCC T20 title

ISLAMABAD - Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) emerged victorious in the OGCC T20 Cricket Championship 2024-25, defeating Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by 14 runs in a thrilling final at the ARL Cricket Ground, Morgah, Rawalpindi.Opting to bat first, ARL scored 186 runs in 20 overs. In response, OGDCL could score 172 runs, as ARL’s bowlers maintained their composure under pressure to seal the win.The tournament saw participation from 13 teams representing various organizations from Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. Following the final, the management of ARL and OGDCL jointly presented the championship trophy to the ARL captain and honored standout performers with special awards.ARL is renowned for its robust sports infrastructure, providing top-tier facilities for cricket, hockey, swimming, squash, and tennis, among others. The refinery has also produced some of Pakistan’s finest athletes, including Olympian Naseer Bunda and world-class fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Sohail Tanvir.