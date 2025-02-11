Tuesday, February 11, 2025
At least 50 people dead in Guatemala bus accident

NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, International

GUATEMALA CITY  -  A bus veered off a highway bridge into a polluted ravine in Guatemala City on Monday, killing at least 50 people and trapping survivors, a spokesperson for the city’s fire department said. The bus was traveling on a busy route in and out of the city when it plunged approximately 20 meters (65 feet) from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek. Images shared by the fire department on social media showed the bus partially submerged in wastewater surrounded by victims’ bodies. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning and deployed the country’s army and disaster agency to assist response efforts. “I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain,” Arevalo said on social media.

