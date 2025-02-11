Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bail extended for PTI leaders in protest case

Monitoring Report
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI leaders Omra Ayub and Zartaj Gul till March 6 in a case related to an illegal protest at Sangjani. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case, but arguments on the bail petitions could not be presented during the proceedings. Petitioners’ lawyers, Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate, appeared before the court. The court adjourned the case while extending the interim bails of the accused. The capital’s police have registered cases against PTI leaders regarding illegal protests and violence in Islamabad.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025