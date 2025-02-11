Bail extended for PTI leaders in protest case

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Omra Ayub and Zartaj Gul till March 6 in a case related to an illegal protest at Sangjani. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case, but arguments on the bail petitions could not be presented during the proceedings. Petitioners’ lawyers, Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate, appeared before the court. The court adjourned the case while extending the interim bails of the accused. The capital’s police have registered cases against regarding illegal protests and violence in Islamabad.