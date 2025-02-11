British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

KARACHI - During a one day visit, Manchester Metropolitan University’s (MMU) Prof Dr Nessar Ahmed explores collaborative opportunities at the University of Karachi (KU). Prof Dr Nessar Ahmed from MMU London met with the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with faculty members from the Departments of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Physiology, said a statement on Monday. During the meeting, Dr Ahmed discussed various avenues for collaboration at both faculty and student levels. He highlighted MMU’s willingness to support the joint supervision of PhD scholars and facilitate faculty exchange programs.

He also mentioned funding opportunities provided by the Royal Society, which enable faculty members to secure significant research grants.

On this occasion, KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi reaffirmed KU’s commitment to fostering international collaborations for the benefit of its faculty and students. He emphasized the university’s openness to working closely with MMU on academic and research initiatives. He encouraged Dr Ahmed to explore student exchange programs that would allow KU scholars to conduct research at MMU, further strengthening research linkages between the two institutions. The discussion marks a significant step toward enhancing academic cooperation and fostering international research partnerships.