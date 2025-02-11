Building fire safety training starts in Lahore

Lahore - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in collaboration with ACCORD International starts the capacity building of Fire Rescue Officers to enhance health and safety standards in buildings and industries across Punjab. The Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, emphasized the need for capacity building of engineers, architects and planners to meet the challenges of complex and high-rise buildings in all major cities of Punjab, Pakistan. He highlighted that ensuring fire safety compliance in newly constructed buildings is crucial to ensure safe sustainable urban development. Dr. Rizwan Naseer commended the efforts of ACCORD International in training staff for building inspection, remediation, establishment of safety committees and developing a complaint mechanism. He stressed that before a building is occupied, it must be safe for people to work and live. Furthermore, periodic fire drills are important to train the occupants and check the building safety equipment. He further added that ninety percent of the work of Fire Rescue services internationally is focused towards fire safety which includes periodic inspections and fire drills to ensure the proper installation and functionality of fire hydrants and safety equipment. He further appreciated the Pakistani Manufacturers adhering to the global health and safety standards. He also recalled the unfortunate incident which took place in 9/11 /2012 in Karachi, Lahore and subsequent Rana Plaza collapse in Bangladesh which resulted 1,134 deaths. Dr. Rizwan Naseer highlighted the importance of ensuring safe construction and their strict compliance of safety standards in all areas to protect their own business and workers from fire incidents.

He shared these views at the opening ceremony of the ACCORD International Fire Safety training workshop, which was attended by key officials from all the concerned Departments including Development Authorities, NESPAK, District Emergency & Rescue Officers and Civil Defence.