Bulls win Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball title

Bulls win Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball title
Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Islamabad Bulls clinched the title of the Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament after defeating Timberwolves 19-15 in the final at the outdoor basketball courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary Rizwan Ul Haq Razi graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, M Azam Dar, and other dignitaries also attended the final.The tournament successfully brought together the best local talent for an intense two-day competition, with 20 teams participating under the banner of the FBBA.Rizwan Razi commended the efforts of the FBBA in promoting 3x3 basketball and providing a competitive platform for Islamabad’s players.During the closing ceremony, Ouj-e-Zahoor announced All Pakistan 3x3 Basketball Night Tournament, scheduled for Ramzan 2025, which will feature three categories: Inter-Club, Inter-Departmental, and Girls’ competitions.

