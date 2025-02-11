Tuesday, February 11, 2025
China Development Bank issues 1.53tr yuan in infrastructure loans

NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING  -  China Development Bank issued 1.53 trillion yuan (about 213.37 billion US dollars) in infrastructure loans across the country in 2024, the bank said on Monday. The loans were granted for major infrastructure areas such as industrial upgrading, urban development and national security, the bank noted. Last year, China Development Bank strengthened its support for medium and long-term financing, and helped advance the implementation of the 102 key projects listed in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). It also supported projects to implement major national strategies and build security capacities in key areas, as well as the implementation of large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programmes. The bank has also been actively supporting the construction of information infrastructure, integrated infrastructure and innovation infrastructure, all of which have broad application potential, strong enabling capabilities and significant driving effects.

