City experiences partly cloudy weather

LAHORE - The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, while the Met office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials reported that a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country. Most districts in Punjab will see cold and dry weather, while Attock, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum may experience partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or drizzle. Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and nearby areas could see cloudy weather with light rain or snowfall. Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 1°C, while Lahore’s temperature ranged from a minimum of 8.5°C to a maximum of 25°C.