Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Cleanliness drive kicked off at Bab-e-Khyber

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KHYBER - Under the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Awami Agenda Program, a three-week-long cleanliness campaign kicked off at Bab-e-Khyber, Tehsil Jamrud, District Khyber, on Monday.

The activity was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Nauman, and was attended by Tehsil Chairman Jamrud Haji Azmat Khan, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Officer Syed Noorullah, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, councilors, TMA workers, and scores of political workers.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Muhammad Nauman said that, on the special direction of CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a three-week long cleanliness drive was launched across the province, including District Khyber. He added that cleanliness is not only mandatory in Islam but also necessary for hygienic living, and that keeping the province clean was the mission of the incumbent government.

He emphasized that it was the joint duty of the government and the people to carry out the drive honestly.

He urged the tribesmen to keep their houses and surrounding environments clean and to prove themselves as responsible citizens of the country

