CM Bugti stresses for timely completion of development schemes

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday reviewed the progress and implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the province and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of the projects initiated under the public sector development program within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister set a timeline for completing the development projects of all departments and strictly instructed for their timely execution. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the progress and implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the province were reviewed.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for all departments to provide detailed reports on the status of fund releases for federal projects.

Sarfraz Bugti also ordered that 90 percent of the projects in the current PSDP should be completed by June this year and directed all departments to ensure the timely execution of the schemes according to the deadline.

The Chief Minister formed a committee tasked with improving existing financial regulations and removing obstacles in the release of funds to streamline the process.

The committee will be headed by Mir Zahoor Buledi and will include key officials from various departments such as Finance, S&GAD, Communications, and IT. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of health services and instructed the department to expedite the construction of a hospital in Naseerabad, modelled after the GAMBAT model, with a timely inauguration.

However, he raised concerns about the performance of the Forest Department, as officials failed to provide satisfactory responses during the meeting. Sarfraz Bugti ordered the immediate release of funds for the construction of press clubs in Turbat and Jaffarabad, with the target to complete these projects by June.

CM Bugti also revealed plans to ensure the operation of green and pink buses on the roads in Quetta to enhance public transport services and improve service for the people of Balochistan.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to aligning the PSDP with the needs of the public. He stressed the importance of transparency in development programs to ensure sustainable and people-centric progress.

Furthermore, he assured that the next provincial budget would allocate 100 percent of approved schemes for implementation and called for comprehensive proposals aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the government’s responsibility to address the challenges faced by the common man and highlighted the importance of delivering tangible results to meet public expectations.

The meeting focused on resolving the issue of delays in the release of development funds allocated to Balochistan under the federal PSDP.

The Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Buledi, briefed the meeting and highlighted the issue of delays in the disbursement of funds for various development projects in the province funded by the federal government. The Chief Minister urged the federal government to ensure the release of funds allocated in the PSDP for various development projects in Balochistan to execute the schemes within their stipulated time.

The Balochistan government has decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister, urging swift action to release funds for the timely execution of development projects in the province, such as the Kachhi Canal.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Provincial Minister for Industries, Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, and Provincial Minister for Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani.