CM Maryam Nawaz criticizes PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that the party failed to achieve anything during its four-year tenure.

Speaking at the Jashn-e-STEM event, she distributed prizes among students, signed their uniforms, and highlighted the potential of government school students. She pledged to equip them with better resources to enhance their learning opportunities.

Maryam Nawaz announced that all 1,100 winners of the competition would receive laptops, while scholarships for outstanding students would be increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. Additionally, she unveiled plans to introduce spoken English classes in Punjab’s 49,000 schools.

The CM urged students to remain focused on education and not be used for political purposes. She also criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister for engaging in personal attacks, emphasizing that public representatives should prioritize serving the people over political disputes.