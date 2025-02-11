CM Maryam Nawaz vows to empower women in science and technology

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the crucial role of women in science and technology, stating that their participation is not just necessary but indispensable for progress.

In her special message on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, she highlighted the Punjab government's initiatives to promote women's involvement in scientific and technological fields.

“The government is committed to equipping our daughters with modern education and IT skills to ensure their active contribution to development,” she said.

She further mentioned that under the Honhar Scholarship Program, thousands of female students, particularly in scientific disciplines, are receiving full tuition fee coverage. “No daughter in Punjab will have to give up on her dreams due to financial constraints,” she assured.

Referring to the laptop scheme, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that it aims to provide female students with access to modern education and technology, enabling them to enhance their academic and professional skills.

She also highlighted the Advanced IT Training Programs, which are helping women secure a strong position in the global digital market.

Additionally, she announced the launch of a free Wi-Fi program in Lahore for the public, particularly benefiting female students.

“Pakistan’s development is directly linked to the empowerment of women. We will ensure that our daughters receive all the resources needed to excel in science, technology, and IT,” she asserted.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated her vision for a Punjab where women are not left behind but take the lead in progress and innovation.