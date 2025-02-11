Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Murad Ali Shah inaugurates revamped National Stadium in Karachi

CM Murad Ali Shah inaugurates revamped National Stadium in Karachi
Web Desk
7:48 PM | February 11, 2025
Sports, National

A week after the grand inauguration of Lahore’s revamped Gaddafi Stadium, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the renovated National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and other officials attended the event. The stadium, also known as the National Bank Cricket Arena, has been revamped ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The grand opening will feature a mix of music and entertainment, with Test cricketers from Karachi invited to add to the festivities. Reports suggest enclosures will be named after Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan.

Singer Ali Zafar, who performed at Lahore’s inauguration, expressed his excitement for Karachi’s event, set for February 11. Entry will be free for spectators with ID cards, and performances by Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Sahir Ali Bagga will highlight the evening. A fireworks display and light show are also planned to entertain visitors.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to increase bilateral relations

CHAMPIONS TROPHY GALA

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025, showcasing the country's soft image on the global stage.

The tournament will run from February 19 to March 9, with the PCB having until February 11 to finalize squad changes. The opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19. The much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash will be played under a ‘fusion model’ in the UAE on February 23 (Sunday). Karachi police have also released a traffic plan for the event.

Gaddafi Stadium Revamp

Another key venue, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, was inaugurated on February 7 after a record 117-day renovation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while inaugurating the stadium, praised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, calling it an era of “Mohsin Speed.” He encouraged Pakistani players to defeat India and win the hearts of the cricket-loving nation.

PBIT chairman congratulates GO petroleum on bringing Aramco, Al-Baik to Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi also commended the laborers who worked tirelessly on the project, some of whom had not been home for months. In recognition of their dedication, the PCB hosted a special luncheon for over 1,500 workers. Naqvi personally met the laborers, dined with them, and expressed gratitude for their relentless efforts. The workers celebrated the occasion by taking selfies and pictures with the PCB chairman.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025