Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Colombia govt in crisis after president calls for cabinet resignation

Colombia govt in crisis after president calls for cabinet resignation
NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, International

BOGOTÁ  -  Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday called for his ministers and other senior officials to step down, as tensions soared in the government days after he lambasted his team on live television.

The demand came after Petro on Tuesday subjected his cabinet to a five-hour public dressing down on state TV, in which he said the government had been underperforming.

He accused several officials, including his trade, education and health ministers, of falling behind on the delivery of key projects.

“I have requested the resignation of ministers and directors of administrative departments,” Petro posted on social media platform X.

“There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025