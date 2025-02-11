Colombia govt in crisis after president calls for cabinet resignation

BOGOTÁ - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday called for his ministers and other senior officials to step down, as tensions soared in the government days after he lambasted his team on live television.

The demand came after Petro on Tuesday subjected his cabinet to a five-hour public dressing down on state TV, in which he said the government had been underperforming.

He accused several officials, including his trade, education and health ministers, of falling behind on the delivery of key projects.

“I have requested the resignation of ministers and directors of administrative departments,” Petro posted on social media platform X.

“There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people.”