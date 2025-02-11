Court extends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s bail until Feb 25

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a protest-related case until February 25.

The court granted an extension in six cases against the former prime minister and one case against Bushra Bibi. Currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi was exempted from appearing in court. Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka instructed lawyers to present their arguments in the next hearing.

The cases are registered in multiple police stations, including Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Secretariat.

Separately, has filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Adiala Jail superintendent, accusing the jail authorities of violating a court order that permitted him to meet Bushra Bibi. The petition, submitted by his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, claims that despite a scheduled meeting, the authorities denied access.

and Bushra Bibi were previously sentenced in the Al-Qadir Trust case, also known as the £190 million case, by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana. The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million on and Rs 500,000 on Bushra Bibi.



