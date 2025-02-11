CPO urges parents to prevent children from kite flying

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has urged citizens to ensure their children do not violate the provincial government’s ban on kite flying, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police are conducting raids to apprehend kite sellers and flyers. On the directives of CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, police have intensified the crackdown, forming special squads led by deputy superintendents and station house officers to enforce the ban. Authorities have been directed to use all available resources to curb kite flying and prosecute offenders.

The use of metal string in kite flying poses serious risks, often leading to loss of life. To combat this, Rawalpindi police have launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with religious scholars, who are making announcements in mosques about the dangers of kite flying. Live monitoring of densely populated areas has been arranged, and station house officers have been instructed to keep strict surveillance on kite sellers.

Police are also tracking individuals involved in the online sale of kites and dangerous string while tightening monitoring of courier services and passenger vehicles to prevent illegal transportation. Awareness walks have been organized across the city, with participation from traders, students, citizens, and police officers. Awareness banners have been displayed, and pamphlets distributed to educate the public about the risks of kite flying.

Under the amended law, kite flying is now a non-bailable offense punishable by three to seven years in prison and fines ranging from Rs 500,000 to Rs 5 million. SSP Operations Rawalpindi has reiterated that no one will be allowed to violate the ban, and strict action will be taken against offenders.