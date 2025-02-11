DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

CHINIOT - Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness arrangements, here on Monday. He visited the patients and inquired about the facilities from their relatives. Notices were issued to the in-charge, staff and cleaning staff for not improving cleanliness situation in the emergency ward. Orders were issued to the DMS and doctors for improvement. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that one person can stay with the patient in the emergency and other wards. For better treatment of the patients, the relatives should sit in the waiting room of the hospital.

10,000 vehicles fined for Rs9.4m in January

On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents. In January, more than 10,000 vehicles were fined Rs 9.4 million for violating traffic rules. The traffic police issued 252 challans for over-speeding, 1563 for overloading and 327 for negligence. Last month, action was taken against 998 underage drivers and 377 for motorcycle riders without helmets. In January, heavy fines were collected in 1079 challans for driving without a driving license. Action was taken against 62 vehicles for line and lane violations and 1879 vehicles for violations of other traffic rules. Cases were registered against 5 drivers for negligent driving in January last year. DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that along with actions to prevent traffic accidents, an awareness campaign is also underway. The Traffic Education Unit is visiting various educational institutions to provide awareness about traffic rules. Traffic accidents can be avoided by following traffic rules. He further said that driving licenses are being prepared under a special campaign for the convenience of citizens.

DC reviews cleanliness situation in UC-40

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited Union Council 40 and reviewed the city cleanliness situation at the markets and streets of Osmanabad neighborhood, Mandi Sheikhan, Bukhari Town, Zafar Abbas Road, Aziz Town, Qamar Town, Moazzam Shah Road. The DC also met the people of the area and inquired about the problems. He issued orders to immediately clean all the areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that steps are being taken to resolve the sewage problems. The work of paving the roads and cleaning the drains is underway, he added.