Bangladesh’s struggle to break free from the legacy of Sheikh Hasina’s autocracy continues, six months after the people stormed the palace, driving the government into exile in India. On Sunday, Dhaka launched a major security operation after protesters were reportedly attacked by gangs allegedly linked to the ousted regime. This follows a series of high-profile confrontations, including the demolition of the former home of Bangladesh’s first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other symbolic actions that reflect the country’s rejection of its past and its commitment to forging a new future.

This is a path Bangladesh must navigate on its own, with India offering refuge and diplomatic support to former leader Sheikh Hasina, as well as covertly undermining the revolutionary interim government. The struggle may extend far beyond the six months already passed. While the revolutionary government enjoys significant popular support, the entrenched machinery of the old regime—once aligned with India—remains intact, and dismantling it will take years to ensure that Bangladesh is fully governed by its own people.

Although India has lost its dominant influence in Bangladesh, it continues to exert significant interference in Dhaka’s affairs. Offering protection to Sheikh Hasina in exile is one example of this ongoing involvement. India will do everything in its power to prevent Bangladesh from aligning too closely with Pakistan, or other powers like China. If this involves fostering violence, mistrust, and unrest in Bangladesh, history has shown that India has a track record of engaging in such actions, as evidenced by the unrest in Pakistan, armed and funded by India.

Bangladesh must endure this turbulent period, hoping to build a future that is more free and just for its people.