DIG Prison visits Sukkur Jail, inspects basic facilities providing prisoners

SUKKUR - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prison, Sukkur, Muhammad Aslam Malik on Monday paid a visit to Sukkur Central Jail where he spent a few hours listening to the problems of prisoners and had reviewed the facilities being provided. He inspected the barracks of inmates and inquired about their problems. He inspected the prison kitchen and checked the quality of the food and directed the Superintendent of Jail to improve the quality of food being provided to the prisoners. DIG Malik said that prisoners are also human beings, they should get basic facilities. He also inquired about the behavior of the jail staff toward prisoners.