Each game is a challenge; Champions Trophy will be highly competitive: Williamson

LAHORE - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has emphasized the significance of the ongoing Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan, highlighting its role in preparing teams for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Williamson stressed the importance of adapting to One-Day cricket and local conditions.“Playing ODI cricket here in Pakistan is valuable, especially since teams haven’t had much exposure to this format recently. It’s great to familiarize ourselves with our roles, refine our approach as a unit, and understand the conditions better.”

Looking ahead to the ICC Champions Trophy, Williamson acknowledged the tournament’s intense competition, given that it features the world’s top eight teams.“Each game stands on its own, and in a high-stakes event like the Champions Trophy, every team is capable of winning on its day. The conditions will play a big role, making it an exciting and unpredictable tournament,” the New Zealand skipper said.

Babar, who has been Pakistan’s batting mainstay for years, is currently enduring a dip in form, struggling to find his rhythm. However, Williamson dismissed concerns over his performances, stressing that class is permanent and that Babar remains an elite batter. “The ‘Fab Four’ or ‘Fab Five’ features some of the best cricketers globally, and Babar Azam undoubtedly belongs among them. He is a world-class batter who has consistently delivered for his team,” he remarked.

The NZ captain expressed his delight at playing in Pakistan, appreciating the warm hospitality and the passionate Lahore crowd. He also credited his team’s collective effort for their strong showing in the series. “Our team worked hard, and that dedication has translated into results. Devon Conway was outstanding, and South Africa put up a strong fight, pushing us to raise our game,” he said.

Discussing pitch conditions, Williamson pointed out how batting became easier as the match progressed. “As the evening set in, the surface played better, and we adapted accordingly, which helped us execute our game plan effectively,” he explained.

The Kiwis captain also provided an update on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who suffered a head injury during New Zealand’s opening match against Pakistan. “I am not sure if he will be available for the final, but he is recovering well and in good health, which is a positive sign for us,” Williamson shared.