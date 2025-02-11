Educating Girls, Empowering Societies

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s recent address at the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities in Islamabad served as a stark reminder of the urgent crisis in girls’ education worldwide. Malala’s passionate plea highlighted the devastating impact of this crisis on societal progress and economic growth, estimating “hundreds of billions in lost growth.”

The conference, which brought together experts and educators from across the globe, shed light on the specific challenges faced by girls in Muslim countries. Malala’s emphasis on the need for honest discussions about severe violations in places like Yemen, Sudan, and Afghanistan is crucial. She condemned the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan, which has deprived an entire generation of girls of their future. The Taliban’s absence from the conference speaks volumes about their commitment to girls’ education. Malala’s statement that the Taliban “do not see women as human beings” is a direct critique of their policies. The UN’s description of the situation as “gender apartheid” further underscores the magnitude of the issue.

Malala’s personal story, including her survival of a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012, is a testament to her bravery and determination. Her 2014 Nobel Peace Prize recognized her unwavering advocacy for girls’ education.

As Malala stated, “society cannot flourish without resolving this issue.” It is imperative that the global community heeds her call to action and works to ensure that every girl has access to quality education. Educating girls has far-reaching benefits, from improved health and economic outcomes to increased civic engagement and social mobility.

In Sindh, particularly in rural areas like the villages of Kashmore district, the lack of educational facilities for girls remains a critical issue. This neglect has far-reaching consequences, endangering the future of generations to come. As the saying goes, “educating a girl is like educating an entire family.” Raising awareness about the lack of education for girls in rural Sindh is crucial.

Malala’s call for action is a clarion call that cannot be ignored. It is time for the global community to unite and ensure that every girl has access to the education she deserves.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.