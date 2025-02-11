Tuesday, February 11, 2025
‘Emaciated’ Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees ‘deeply distressing’: UN

February 11, 2025
Newspaper, International

Geneva  -  The United Nations on Monday urged Israel and Hamas to ensure humane treatment for all people they hold, saying recent images of emaciated individuals being released was “deeply distressing”. “Images of emaciated Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees released as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been deeply distressing,” UN Human Rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement. “The images we have seen of Israeli hostages released over the weekend show signs of ill-treatment and severe malnourishment, reflecting very dire conditions they were subjected to in Gaza,” he said. “We are also deeply concerned by the public parading of hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, including statements apparently made under duress during release,” he added. Also distressing, Al-Kheetan said, was that “Palestinians released from Israeli detention have revealed such treatment, reflecting the severe conditions under which they have been held”.  “The manner in which they have been released also raises serious concerns,” he added. “Israel and Hamas must ensure humane treatment, including freedom from any form of torture or abuse, for all those held under their power.” Under the terms of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, the first phase of which came into effect on January 19, 33 Israeli hostages were to be released in exchange for around 1,900 prisoners, most of them Palestinian, being held in Israeli jails. On Saturday they completed their fifth hostage-prisoner exchange, with three Israeli hostages and 183 Palestinian prisoners released.

