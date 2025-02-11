Export of sugar to Afghanistan surges 4,332pc during ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD - The export of sugar to Afghanistan has jumped by 4,332 percent during the first seven months of FY 2024-25, amid its increasing domestic retail price which has enhanced by Rs21.26 per kg in the last two and a half months. The export of sugar to Afghanistan increased by $256.76 million during the first seven months (July to January) of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, official source told The Nation here Monday.

According the source, sugar worth $5.93 million was exported to Afghanistan during the first seven months (Jul to Jan) of the fiscal year 2023-24, which has jumped by 4,332 percent to $262.68 million during corresponding period of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, the incumbent government has allowed the export of a total of 750,000 metric tonnes of sugar during the period from June 2024 to October 2024, which has pushed up the domestic prices of the sugar. The export was allowed in three phases, in June the government allowed the export of 150,000 tonnes of sugar, in September 100,000 tonnes of sugar, while in October 2024, the last time permission was given to export 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

However, since the end of November, the prices of sugar have been increasing continuously. Due to the continuous increase in the prices of sugar, billions of rupees have been taken out of the pockets of citizens. The whole sale price of the sugar has increased by almost up to 18 percent since November, from earlier Rs6,300 per 50-kg to Rs7,450 per 50-kg bag. However, according to the official data, during the last 10 weeks, the average price of sugar in the country increased by Rs21.26 per kg, after which the average price of sugar has reached Rs153.11 per kg.