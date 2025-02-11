Fourth annual Dosti Peshawar literature festival begins today

PESHAWAR - The fourth annual edition of the Dosti Peshawar Literature Festival was set to begin today (Tuesday) at Peshawar University and would continue until February 22. The festival will bring together renowned literary, academic, and social personalities from across Pakistan. The Area Study Centre at Peshawar University will serve as the festival’s main venue, hosting literary sessions, poetry recitals, panel discussions, book launches, and cultural activities in multiple languages. Additionally, regional chapters in various universities will promote literary dialogue beyond the main venue. The festival will ensure representation of Urdu, English, Pashto, Hindko, and other regional languages, celebrating Pakistan’s diverse literary heritage. According to the organizers, the event aims to promote knowledge, literature, and a culture of reading, especially among the youth. This year’s edition is expected to feature prominent writers, poets, intellectuals, and journalists. Special sessions will also be held to encourage book reading. For more details and participation, attendees can visit the festival’s official website and social media pages.