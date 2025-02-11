FTO expands its offices in small cities

FAISALABAD - Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has said that the FTO is expanding its offices to small cities in addition to launching a public awareness campaign to promote tax culture at the grassroots level and ensure protection to taxpayers’ rights. He stated this while addressing a meeting of local businessmen and traders at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Monday. He said that the FTO was established 25 years ago. Three years ago he assumed his office and introduced a Code of Conduct to streamline FTO operations, he added. He highlighted performance of his department and said that during 2024, the FTO had received approximately 13,500 complaints out of which 12,900 cases were decided so far. He said that an efficient and transparent complaint-resolution system was introduced which has reduced the average resolution-time to 30-40 days whereas 1,700 complaints were also resolved within just one or two days last year, he added. He said that implementation rate on FTO decision was 98.6% because legal provisions empowered the FTO to take strict action against the officials or departments failing to comply FTO orders. He said that appeals against FTO’s decisions could be made only to the President of Pakistan who upheld FTO’s verdict in 98% of the cases. He said that he had served 29 years in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). That’s why he knows that biggest concern of the taxpayers is refund claims but due to FTO’s efforts, Rs.22 billion in refunds was paid during last one year, he added. He said that complaint registration process had been made simple and digital. The taxpayers could submit their grievances online or at FTO offices, he said, adding that special instructions were also issued to FTO advisors and staff to take practical steps for speedy resolution of taxpayers’ issues. He said that FTO has also launched a massive awareness campaign across the country and in this connection, 277 seminars were organized during last year. He said that new FTO offices are being set up in small cities for quicker resolution of tax-related complaints. Before arriving in Faisalabad, an FTO Facilitation Desk was also inaugurated at Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to assisting the taxpayers, he added. He said that for the first time, FTO has formed Public-Private Partnership Committees to resolve taxpayers’ issues amicably.