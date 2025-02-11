Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Gold prices surge by Rs4,000 per tola

NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs4,000 and was sold at Rs303,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs299,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,429 to Rs259,773 from Rs256,344, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs238,133 from Rs234,990. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs43 to Rs3,373, whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs37 to Rs2,891. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $42 to $2,903 from $2,861, the association reported.

