Govt under fire for removing IWMB members

ISLAMABAD - Former Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Saeed Khan, has criticised the government’s decision to de-notify ex-officio members from the board. Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club in Islamabad alongside Supreme Court lawyer Umer Gillani and civil society activists Nilofar Afridi and Mansoor Sherwani, she condemned the removal of independent members. Using the recently enacted Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act 2023, the government, on October 7, 2025, de-notified the IWMB’s existing members, bringing it under bureaucratic control. The newly appointed members include officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, Capital Development Authority (CDA), the municipal corporation, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Aisha Humera Chaudhry, additional secretary at the Ministry of Climate Change, has been appointed as the interim chairperson until the board’s full composition is finalised. Ms. Khan argued that eliminating non-ex-officio members violates the Act, which was meant to strengthen the board rather than weaken it. She stated that the previous board had pushed for the Act’s passage, which had been delayed for over a year in the Prime Minister’s Office. The press conference raised concerns that the move could lead to the commercialization of Margalla Hills National Park through projects like cable cars, safari parks, and the potential return of Monal Restaurant. The IWMB, particularly under Ms. Khan’s leadership, has been at the center of controversy since the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the demolition of Monal Restaurant in October 2024. Shortly after the ruling, the Secretary of Climate Change issued a notification removing Ms. Khan from her position. Another notification later placed the board under the Interior Ministry’s administrative control, prompting civil society members to approach the Supreme Court. The court responded by summoning senior government officials for contempt, with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioning the role of Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, the brother of Monal’s owner. The issue was eventually resolved when Attorney General Mansoor Awan intervened, leading to the board’s reinstatement and the demolition of Monal on September 11, 2024. Lawyer Umer Gillani highlighted IWMB’s achievements over the past four years, including the establishment of Islamabad’s first wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, increased patrolling and cleanliness of trails, the opening of Trail 4, the designation of a protected leopard preserve, and successful legal battles against encroachments.

He accused the government of removing the board members for implementing the Supreme Court’s orders. He warned that the commercial development of Margalla Hills would worsen Islamabad’s air pollution and destroy its natural green cover, urging citizens to take action before irreversible damage is done.