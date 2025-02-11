Hollow Charge without Motive

On 19 December last year, a few days after American sanctions were imposed on Pakistani entities for allegedly developing long range missiles, then Deputy National Security Advisor in the Biden administration, Jon Finer, charged that Pakistan’s development of long-range missiles “will have the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including the United States”. He added that “it was hard for us to see Pakistan’s actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States”. Asked as to why Pakistan, which has repeatedly stated that its strategic programme is India centric, would threaten the US, Finer refrained from providing an answer. This can only lead to the conclusion that without providing any convincible or credible motive on Pakistan’s part, such charges remain empty and hollow. Indeed, even reasonable Americans would find it hard to believe such baseless accusations.

No doubt the Biden administration was fully aware of this critical lacune in its assertions against Pakistan. But in its last days in office wanted to make sure that its false narrative would not only continue to be addressed by the incoming Trump administration but also promoted by the pliable American/Western nonproliferation lobby. Not surprisingly, Finer’s “revelations” were made at a specially organized event co-hosted by the Arms Control Association and the Carnegie Endowment, two of the leading think-tank in Washington. To make sure that their allegations would be sustained, Biden administration officials also gave deep background briefings to selected analysts. This is the typical tactic of repeating a falsehood multiple times in order to obscure the truth.

This truth is actually well known to American officials and experts cognisant of Pakistan’s strategic programme. Ever since Pakistan’s nuclear tests following those by India in May 1998, Pakistan’s nuclear/strategic doctrine has clearly stated that its capabilities are designed to exclusively deter India and are not diverted against any other country. In its statement of 21 December 2024, in response to Finer’s allegations, the Pakistan Foreign Office maintained that the “alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities and delivery means raised by the US ..... are unfounded, devoid of rationality and sense of history”. It added that “Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia” and that “Pakistan has also made it abundantly clear that our strategic programme and allied capabilities are solely meant to deter and thwart a clear and viable existential threat from our neighbourhood and should not be perceived as a threat to any other country.”

American officials are also fully aware of the nature of the existential threat confronted by Pakistan from India, especially since the US itself is partly responsible for enabling India to pose such a threat. The American facilitated NSG waiver for India is responsible for the massive increase in India’s nuclear arsenal. India has also developed air, land and sea based short, medium and long range missiles, apart from an operational Ballistic Missile Defence System. In 2019, India tested an anti-satellite missile (ASAT) thereby militarizing space. Apart from acquiring Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) capability, it has used this technology to develop ICBMs and Hypersonic Missiles while integrating new and emerging technologies such as AI in its weapons systems.

In its last days, the Biden administration issued a new National Security Memorandum eliminating Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) restrictions for its partners which would enable India to boost its production of advanced missiles and military capabilities in space.

Moreover, as American’s “Net Security Provider” in the so-called Indo-Pacific, India has also been encouraged to set-up off-shore strategic assets in the Indian Ocean where Indian long range missiles would be deployed in addition to their deployment on nuclear powered submarine platform.

There are developments that Pakistan cannot ignore as they pose an existential threat to Pakistan. Even if Indian development of these capabilities are ostensibly meant against China, the fact remains that these can be used against Pakistan as well. In fact, India’s force deployments at present are predominantly against Pakistan - not China. In any case, Pakistan must respond to Indian capabilities and not intentions. Therefore, in order to ensure Full Spectrum Deterrence against India, Pakistan must keep all its options open and cannot afford to fore-close the option of increasing the range of its missiles in case India develops off-shore strategic bases with long range missiles deep in the Indian Ocean. Moreover, given the growing importance of space for both nuclear and military purposes, Pakistan needs to acquire SLV as well as ASAT capabilities for ensuring its strategic interests. Both require development of long –range missiles/rockets.

Unfortunately, American and allied experts have demonstrated little understanding for Pakistan’s security concerns, while extending unqualified endorsement for the hollow charges made by American officials. For instance, Daryl Kimbell of the Arms Control Association writes in the Arms Control Today Journal of January/February 2025, that “the notion that long range missiles are needed to deter Pakistan’s neighbour and nuclear rival, India, is specious because Pakistan’s Shaheen III missile with a range of 2750 km already gives Pakistan the ability to strike any target in India”. However, Kimbell does not take into account, as he should have, the fact that Indian strategic bases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands or beyond in the Indian Ocean would be beyond the range of Shaheen III while India’s Agni IV and V missiles would be able to target Pakistan from these locations. But more to the point, Kimbell side-steps the real issue which is to explain as to why Pakistan would threaten the US with its long range missiles in the first place.

Similarly, Timothy Wright of the Missile Dialogue Initiative, associated with the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in London has written on 4 February 2025 that “there is credible evidence that Pakistan is acquiring materials and technologies that are typically used in the production of long range missiles and developing infrastructure to test larger motors.” However, as in Kimbell’s case, Wright incorrectly maintains that since Shaheen III can “reach targets across India, including the currently out of range Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it does not need missiles with longer ranges – an assertion which also ignores the future development of Indian bases deeper in the Indian Ocean from where Indian long-range missiles would be able to target Pakistan but would remain beyond the range of Pakistan’s current missiles. Even more importantly, Wright also does not address the fundamental question as to why Pakistan would threaten the US with its long range missiles.

These articles by Kimbell and Wright are only two examples of the false narrative that the American establishment has tried to project against Pakistan’s missile programme while deceptively ignoring Indian missile capabilities and developments. Apart from being discriminatory, these arguments do not address the fundamental questions relating to Pakistan’s future strategic requirements to maintain credible deterrence against India as well as to why Pakistan would want to threaten the US with its long range missiles.

The case that is being made is essentially circumstantial – that since Pakistan’s existing missiles, the Shaheen III, cover all of Indian Territory, any increase in the range of Pakistan’s missiles would per se threaten the US. Such an argument does not logically add up. No motive or rationale on Pakistan’s part has been put forward to make such a ludicrous claim. This is simply because such a rationale or motive does not exist.

Besides, American officials like Finer or experts like Kimbell and Wright, ignore the fact that Indian off-shore bases would be beyond Pakistan’s existing capabilities while the existing and future ranges of Indian missiles could target Pakistan from these off-shore Indian assets. Then there is the issue of Pakistan’s development of technological capabilities for possible ASATs and SLVs, which also require development of longer range missiles/rockets.

In this situation, Pakistan needs to make its case on the basis of its national security. Firstly, that its future developments to ensure credible deterrence against India compel Pakistan not to foreclose the option of developing longer range missiles as required. Secondly, for civilian uses of outer-space as part of its space policy, Pakistan requires a future Space Launch Vehicle capability. Third, and most importantly, development of these capabilities do not pose a threat to the US or any other country as Pakistan’s deterrence is India-centric. In such a situation, baseless and hollow allegations without identifying a rational motive are meaningless.

Rabia Javed

The writer is a freelance columnist.