Housing Minister urges opposition to address water issues responsibly

Federal Minister for Housing and Works on Tuesday urged the leader of the opposition to refrain from making irresponsible statements regarding the water issue, emphasizing that such matters should be resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Speaking in the National Assembly, he noted that under the Indus Waters Treaty, the Sutlej River’s water supply to Bahawalpur was cut off, making water distribution a serious national concern that requires collective decision-making.

Pirzada further stated that Punjab’s share of water from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has been proposed to provide water to Bahawalpur and stressed the importance of avoiding misleading narratives.

Highlighting that Bahawalpur has already lost one of its rivers, he asserted the region’s right to a fair share of water. He called for a responsible, fact-based approach to resolving the issue rather than creating public confusion through baseless statements.