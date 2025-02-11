IHC reserves verdict on plea against CSS 2025 exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to halt the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) from conducting the CSS 2025 exams before announcing the results of CSS 2024.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the decision after hearing arguments from the petitioners, FPSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Satti, and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal.

The petitioners argued that 3,761 candidates who appeared for CSS 2024 are now forced to sit for CSS 2025 without knowing their previous results, impacting their ability to make informed decisions.

During the hearing, the FPSC chairman defended the commission’s stance, stating that rejecting the petition was justified as candidates would not lose their attempts even after appearing in 2025. He also clarified that FPSC has never announced results after conducting the next CSS exam.

The court questioned FPSC's delay in releasing results, emphasizing that an earlier announcement could have prevented this situation. Justice Kayani remarked, “If the results had been announced even a week ago, these petitioners wouldn’t be here.”

The court also inquired about the cost of conducting CSS exams, but the FPSC chairman said he did not have specific figures.

With CSS 2025 exams scheduled to begin on February 15, the court has reserved its verdict on whether the exams should proceed as planned.