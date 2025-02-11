IMF rejects Pakistan’s request for asset declaration extension

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has turned down Pakistan’s request for an extension on the asset declaration of government officials, sources said.

Following the IMF's rejection, consultations have begun on a revised Civil Servants Act, which will be presented to the IMF by February. However, legislative action on asset declaration is unlikely before then, according to government sources.

The IMF’s technical team has held meetings with key institutions, including the Cabinet Division, PM Office, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law, pressing Pakistan to complete benchmarking in line with financial conditions.

Under the revised framework, government officials will be required to disclose their assets, including those of their spouses and children, along with income sources and power of attorney details. The IMF has also insisted on public disclosure of these assets, including any held overseas.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have requested relaxation in rules governing public access to this information.

The IMF has further demanded the establishment of an authority to oversee and publish government officials’ asset declarations. This demand is part of broader governance reforms under discussion as the IMF team visits Pakistan from February 6 to 14 to assess anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures—key conditions tied to the $7 billion bailout package.

Additionally, the Ministry of Law will brief the IMF team on legal frameworks to curb corruption, while discussions will also cover enforcement of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) targets. The IMF delegation is expected to meet officials from NAB, the judiciary, and other institutions to evaluate progress on governance reforms.