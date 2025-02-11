Imran seeks open trial in Toshakhana 2 case

RAWALPINDI - Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday filed an application with a court seeking open court trial in the Toshakhan 2 corruption case.

The application was filed through advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry before Special Court Central-I Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who has been conducting the trial of both Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in the Toshakhana 2 case. It is the third graft reference against them. The case is concerning the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery at a throwaway price from Toshakhana.

The court put off the hearing of the case till February 17 after the defence lawyers cross-examined a prosecution lawyer against the accused. The prosecution has presented eight witnesses in the case and the defence has so far cross-examined seven of them.

In the application seeking open trial of the former prime minister, advocate Faisal Chaudhry contended that it was violation of the basic human rights of Imran Khan as he had not been allowed an open trial since his arrest in August 2023.

Calling all criminal cases against Imran Khan politically motivated, the lawyer maintained in the application that he has been subjected to inhuman treatment in the jail.

He contended that the trial in Adiala jail was not transparent as lawyers representing Imran Khan were frequently harassed and their files are regularly perused by the jail staff.

The application further notes that there was an unannounced ban on media to cover Imran Khan and a limited number of journalists are allowed to attend the court proceedings and that too only on the choice of the authorities concerned.