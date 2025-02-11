Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah Avenue Interchange project

Web Desk
3:29 PM | February 11, 2025
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange project in Islamabad and inspected the finishing work of the under-construction flyover.

During the visit, he set a deadline for hundred percent completion of the project by the 18th of this month.

The Interior Minister emphasized the swift completion of all project components, particularly the connecting roads and landscaping.

He also met with the workers working on the project and appreciated them for working round the clock to meet the deadline. He praised their hard work and encouraged them to continue working with dedication.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered immediate removal of debris around the project site and stressed that any shortcomings in the beautification work would not be tolerated.

He also instructed that work on the connecting roads under the flyover should be expedited.

Secretary Interior, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, contractors, and relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

