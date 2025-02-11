JCP appoints six SC judges amid boycotts, protests

Justice Mansoor, Justice Munib boycott JCP meeting PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Senator Ali Zafar also skip proceedings Lawyers stage protests at different locations in federal capital.

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan in its much-awaited meeting held on Monday finalised the names of seven judges of various high courts for their appointment as Judges at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The participants of the meeting recommended Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Judge, High Court of Sindh, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge, Peshawar High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

The Commission also by majority of its total membership nominated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge Islamabad High Court for appointment as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held on Monday for considering the nominations for appointment of Judges of the high courts in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad at 2:00 pm. In the meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the Judges for their appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar boycotted Monday’s meeting and two SC judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar also boycotted the meeting.

PTI chairman Gohar said that the meeting should have been postponed until the cases against the 26th Amendment were decided. Earlier, four apex court judges, including two commission members, Justices Shah and Justice Akhtar, had requested the postponement of the session. Moreover, in his letter, Zafar had also asked CJP Yahya Afridi to put off the meeting.

While speaking to reporters, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI had filed petitions against the 26th Amendment, which were still pending. However, since the meeting was not postponed, PTI chose not to participate, Barrister Gohar said. Barrister Zafar also maintained that the meeting should have been delayed until the seniority issue was resolved. He further said that the matter of seniority was also pending, but their concerns were not addressed. PTI has already given its future course of action, Barrister Gohar said, adding that they fully supported the lawyers’ protest.

“Our objection was that the meeting should be postponed until a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment is made,” he said. However, a vote was held on this objection, and the majority decided to proceed with the meeting, he lamented.

In their letter, senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Athar Minallah had said that the only viable solution and option in the present circumstances to save the court’s dignity was to postpone the JCP sitting.

The PTI in a letter also urged CJP Afridi to postpone the commission’s meeting. The letter was written by Senator Ali Zafar who represents PTI in the JCP alongside party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

On the other hand, lawyers gathered at various locations in Islamabad on Monday, with the Lawyers’ Action Committee staging a protest near D-Chowk. Meanwhile, the entry route to the Red Zone was closed off with several other roads also blocked. More than 100 lawyers also gathered at Serena Chowk as the route to Nadra Chowk was blocked and the Serena Chowk was also barricaded.

Meanwhile, the metro bus service from Rawalpindi to Islamabad was partially suspended while authorities said the service was suspended due to security reasons. Routes from the Serena, Express and Nadra chowks going to the Red Zone, which houses the country’s parliament building as well as embassies and foreign institutions’ offices, had been closed. The closure affected the flow of traffic, causing a jam and a long queue of vehicles waiting to enter the Red Zone from Margalla Road, the correspondent added.