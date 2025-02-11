Johnny Depp receives warning from fans over comeback film ‘Day Drinker’

LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has already become targeted to trolls for his big comeback movie. Depp will be making his big Hollywood comeback soon with the film Day Drinker featuring him alongside Penelope Cruz. As per the latest reports, the makers have taken Madelyn Cline on-board to play a key role in the new movie. Cline’s casting created a stir as they warned the actor not to repeat his previous Amber Heard mistake. Johnny met Amber during the shoot of The Rum Diary. Despite having a twenty-three-year-old age gap, the duo got married in 2015 and became subject to controversy. Today, everybody knows how their relationship ended in a court room. Due to this reason, fans and followers of the 62-year-old star have already cautioned him not to make that mistake again as the age gap is even wider with Madelyn. Depp has been asked by people not to fumble again. As soon as the Deadline confirmed the news of the Stranger Things actress’ casting in Day Drinker, one of them reacted: “Sounds like Johnny Depp’s life story.” Meanwhile, another warned: “Johnny, try not to fall for and hastily marry your younger costar this time.” The Tourist actor was dragged into court by ex-wife over domestic violence. Their legal battle headlined for quite long on the internet, with Depp finally winning the case.