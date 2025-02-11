Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to curb profiteering

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
February 11, 2025
KARACHI  -  Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi  chaired a meeting to review the arrangements of the  measures to curb profiteering and ensure the availability of essential food commodities at prices fixed by the city administration. The meeting decided to continue the campaign against profiteering, with each magistrate required to spend at least one hour in two markets or bazaars in their subdivision  every week, ensuring that commodities are sold at official  prices.

The meeting decided that all magistrates deputed to check the officials prices will  monitor the official prices.  They were asked to check the prices in each market for at least an hour, twice a week.

They were also asked to fix penalties for non-compliance of official prices. Those found violating prices  will be fined, and repeat offenders will be arrested or have their goods be auctioned in the presence of shopkeepers so that they ensure that the availability of food items on officials prices to the consumers.

According to Karachi’s administrative handout, deputy commissioners informed the meeting about their efforts to curb profiteering and ensure the availability of commodities at controlled prices in their respective districts. During the period from February 3 to 9, fines totalling more than Rs21 lakh were imposed.   Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about their efforts to curb profiteering and ensure the availability of commodities at controlled prices in their respective subdivision.

According to details in South District Rs9 lakh 67 thousand was fined  while  district West Rs93,000, in  Central District Rs2 lakh.64 thousand in Korangi District Rs 2 lakh 90 thousand in east district  Rs1 lakh 35 thousand  in Malir District Rs1 lakh 55 thousand and  Keamari District Rs1 lakh 85 thousand  was fined.  The meeting also discussed measures to prevent profiteering, including the registration of commission agents , action against those violating controlled prices, and the publication and distribution of daily price lists for fruits and vegetables was also discussed and Bureau of Supply Department was asked to expedite the printing of required number of lists and their proper distribution to the shopkeepers.

