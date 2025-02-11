Karachi traffic plan issued for Champions Trophy, Tri-Nation series

The Karachi traffic police have announced a comprehensive traffic plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the ongoing Tri-Nation series to facilitate smooth movement around the National Stadium.

Matches are scheduled from February 12-14, 19-21, and March 1, with Sir Shah Suleman Road remaining open on match days. Spectators from Karsaz and Millenium will park at the National Coaching Center and China Ground, while heavy traffic will be diverted from key routes, including Sohrab Goth, Nipa, Liaquatabad, and Peoples Chowrangi.

Meanwhile, the National Stadium Karachi is set to be inaugurated today following a complete upgrade ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The opening event will feature performances, fireworks, and a light show, with free entry for the public.

The first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at National Stadium Karachi on February 19.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the stadium’s renovation, which began on September 28, was completed by January 31. The upgrades include a rebuilt pavilion, new seating, modern LED lights, advanced score screens, and enhanced facilities.