Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP govt to provide electricity to industries at concessional rates, says CM aide

Our Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar -   Advisor to the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam, has stated that the federal government’s poor electricity and gas policy has disrupted the operations of major industries across the country.

In light of this situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide electricity to industries at concessional rates in the future and is also in a position to supply gas under the new gas policy.

In a message issued from his office, Muzammil Aslam announced that industries seeking electricity at 8 to 9 cents will soon have their demands met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the growing interest of the country’s textile and other industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s industrialization is a testament to the government’s business-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

The advisor said that businesses associated with the service sector are also encouraged to establish their enterprises and franchises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  He invited business owners and investors to share their suggestions before the next budget, assuring them of the provincial government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities.

“Our goal is to strengthen the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and contribute to the overall economic growth of Pakistan,” Muzammil Aslam affirmed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025