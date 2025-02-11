Law minister hints at possible changes in Peca

ISLAMABAD - Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said on Monday that no law was permanent and that the concerned ministries were holding consultations with the stakeholders on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Speaking to the media at the Parliament House, the minister, however, said that it was the parliament, which had the final authority in making amendments to the constitution. He said that if all stakeholders agreed, the PECA could further be amended. In a related development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a notice to the federal government regarding a petition filed against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The court has directed the government to submit a response within two weeks addressing the raised concerns. During the hearing, Chief Justice of the SHC, Justice Shafi Siddiqui, questioned the petitioner’s lawyer about the objections to the law, stating, “If someone spreads false news, shouldn’t they be punished? Not all decisions are made in courts; some are decided by relevant authorities. You also have the right to appeal against the authorities’ decisions.” In response, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that matters concerning fundamental rights should be adjudicated by the courts. The bench observed that if the case pertains to fundamental rights, it should be heard by a constitutional bench. The court issued notices and expressed hope that the lawyers would present well-prepared arguments in the next hearing.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill. The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists. The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill. The human rights body also termed three years jail term suggested in the bill as unnecessarily harsh.