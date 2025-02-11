LDA seals 59 properties

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 59 properties, during its on going daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees. The operations took place in several neighborhoods, including Gulberg, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, and Shadbagh. In Gulberg alone, 20 properties were sealed due to non-payment of commercial fees and illegal commercial use. Meanwhile, 39 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, and Shadbagh were also sealed. The sealed properties included private schools, restaurants, salons, food outlets, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the property owners. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman. In another major operation, the LDA enforcement squad, along with district administration officials, carried out a joint anti-encroachment drive on Raiwind Road, from Adda Plot to Sher Shah Signal. During the operation, illegal encroachments along Raiwind Road were removed, including structures causing traffic congestion and those built directly on the road. Unauthorized stalls were also dismantled.