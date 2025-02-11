LHC summons Sanam Javed in surety bond case

The Lahore High Court has summoned Sanam Javed in person regarding a petition challenging the forfeiture of her surety bond.

A two-member bench, led by Chief Justice Ms. Aaliya Neelum, heard the petition filed by Javed, who failed to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore in two cases from May 9.

The ATC had rejected her exemption request, issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

The petition stated that the court ordered the confiscation of the surety bond provided by her father, Javaid Iqbal, and issued him a show-cause notice. Javed requested the High Court to annul both orders.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned proceedings until Wednesday and directed Javed to appear in person.