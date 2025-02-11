Minister reviews progress on uplift schemes in Karak

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barakwal made a detailed visit to the proposed and ongoing development schemes, especially the roads in his constituency in District Karak, to review progress on them.

On the occasion, the concerned authorities, local elites, party leadership, and party workers also accompanied him.

During his visit, the minister inspected the roads from Ghundi Kala to Ahmedabad, Zarkhan Kala to Anzar Banda, and Mirdal Banda to Niazi Khel. He directed the authorities present at the site that public interest must be taken into account while finalizing the development projects so that the maximum number of people can benefit from them.

Barkwal said that, unlike past rulers, he is serving his electorate beyond any political affiliation or personal likes and dislikes, and that the collective interest of the area is being prioritized in every decision.

The minister emphasized that development work is being carried out with the area’s needs in mind. He added that, besides health, education, and communication, agriculture, irrigation, and forestry are also among his priorities. He said that it is his mission to make the district of Karak, rich in natural resources, an ideal district in the province.