Nasrat Division canals to be closed till tomorrow

February 11, 2025
HYDERABAD  -  Due to shortage of water in Main Rohri Canal, various outlet canals of Nasrat Division will remain closed till tomorrow (Wednesday).

This was intimated by Executive Engineer Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad. XEN Nasrat Division in his statement said that due to shortage of water in Rohri Canal, the various outlet canals of Nasrat Division will remain closed till February 12, which include Dhoro Naro Minor, Khariyon Minor, Jhimal Minor, Jam Sahib Minor and Chan bandhani Distry will remain closed till 6 am till February 12.

